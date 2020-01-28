Hello! I have found some fun facts on Adele, current as of 2020-01-27. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Adele, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Adele right now? On Google Trends Adele had a popularity ranking of 27 ten days ago, 25 nine days ago, 31 eight days ago, 26 seven days ago, 28 six days ago, 25 five days ago, 21 four days ago, 19 three days ago, 19 two days ago, 17 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 19. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-16 when they had a rank of 31. If we compare Adele’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 26.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 23.8. so by that measure, Adele has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Adele never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Adele has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-05 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-27, my research indicates that people searching for Adele are also searching for these related terms: adele weight, adele weight loss, adele roberts, adele 2019, adele lyrics, hello adele, haenel adele, hello, adele 2020, adele someone like you, someone like you, adele songs, adele fire, harry styles adele, harry styles, adele instagram, adele hello lyrics, adele rolling in the deep, rolling in the deep, youtube adele, adele now, adele album, adele big brother, adele when we were young and adele fire to the rain.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Adele, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones