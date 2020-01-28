What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Hugh Grant, current as of 2020-01-28. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Hugh Grant, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Hugh Grant right now? On Google Trends Hugh Grant had a popularity ranking of 27 ten days ago, 24 nine days ago, 55 eight days ago, 38 seven days ago, 19 six days ago, 17 five days ago, 14 four days ago, 23 three days ago, 23 two days ago, 19 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 37. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-18 when they had a rank of 55. If we compare Hugh Grant’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 17.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 27.3. so by that measure, Hugh Grant is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Hugh Grant never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Hugh Grant has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-23 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-28, my research indicates that people searching for Hugh Grant are also searching for these related terms: hugh grant love actually, hugh grant movies, love actually, film hugh grant, hugh grant 2019, julia roberts hugh grant, hugh grant wife, julia roberts, notting hill, hugh grant matthew mcconaughey, hugh grant children, matthew mcconaughey, notting hill hugh grant, hugh grant emma thompson, hugh grant colin firth, hugh grant age, colin firth, hugh grant films, hugh jackman, hugh grant young, emma thompson, meryl streep, elizabeth hurley, hugh grant elizabeth hurley and hugh grant net worth.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Hugh Grant, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones