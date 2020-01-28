Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on John Krasinski, current as of 2020-01-28. I personally am a big fan of John Krasinski, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is John Krasinski right now? On Google Trends John Krasinski had a popularity ranking of 24 ten days ago, 27 nine days ago, 33 eight days ago, 36 seven days ago, 29 six days ago, 26 five days ago, 21 four days ago, 22 three days ago, 22 two days ago, 23 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 33. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-19 when they had a rank of 36. If we compare John Krasinski’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 57.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 27.4. so by that measure, John Krasinski has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that John Krasinski never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how John Krasinski has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-28, my research indicates that people searching for John Krasinski are also searching for these related terms: emily blunt, emily blunt john krasinski, jack ryan john krasinski, jack ryan, office, the office john krasinski, john krasinski office, john krasinski wife, the office, quiet place, jenna fischer, john krasinski height, john krasinski net worth, emily blunt and john krasinski, john krasinski movies, a quiet place, steve carell, jim halpert, john krasinski kids, rainn wilson, jack ryan cast, how tall is john krasinski, john krasinski 2019, office cast and the office jim.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding John Krasinski, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones