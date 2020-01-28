Hello! I have found some interesting information on Katie Couric, current as of 2020-01-27. I personally am a big fan of Katie Couric, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Katie Couric right now? On Google Trends Katie Couric had a popularity ranking of 42 ten days ago, 60 nine days ago, 45 eight days ago, 48 seven days ago, 35 six days ago, 63 five days ago, 32 four days ago, 54 three days ago, 54 two days ago, 57 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 42. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-19 when they had a rank of 63. If we compare Katie Couric’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 49.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 47.8. so by that measure, Katie Couric has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Katie Couric never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Katie Couric has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-09 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-27, my research indicates that people searching for Katie Couric are also searching for these related terms: matt lauer, katie couric matt lauer, katie couric husband, katie couric instagram, katie couric net worth, katie couric age, katie couric podcast, katie couric and matt lauer, katie holmes, how old is katie couric, next question with katie couric and katie couric legs.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Katie Couric, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones