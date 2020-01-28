What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Tracy Morgan, current as of 2020-01-27. I personally have always appreciated Tracy Morgan, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Tracy Morgan right now? On Google Trends Tracy Morgan had a popularity ranking of 18 ten days ago, 20 nine days ago, 17 eight days ago, 22 seven days ago, 36 six days ago, 26 five days ago, 17 four days ago, 17 three days ago, 17 two days ago, 18 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 10. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-18 when they had a rank of 36. If we compare Tracy Morgan’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 18.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 20.1. so by that measure, Tracy Morgan is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Tracy Morgan never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Tracy Morgan has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-23 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-27, my research indicates that people searching for Tracy Morgan are also searching for these related terms: tracy morgan net worth, tracy morgan accident, tracy morgan walmart, eddie murphy, chris rock, tracy morgan show, tracy morgan wife, tracy morgan snl, tracy morgan settlement, the last og, tracy morgan kids, tracy morgan movies, tracy morgan age, tracy morgan coma, tracy morgan walmart settlement, kevin hart, tracy morgan car accident, tracy morgan bugatti, tracy morgan longest yard, eddie murphy net worth, will ferrell, tracy morgan tour, bruce willis tracy morgan, tracy morgan bugatti accident and tracy morgan height.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Tracy Morgan, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones