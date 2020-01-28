What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Cindy Crawford, current as of 2020-01-28. I personally am a big fan of Cindy Crawford, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Cindy Crawford right now? On Google Trends Cindy Crawford had a popularity ranking of 39 ten days ago, 36 nine days ago, 36 eight days ago, 43 seven days ago, 43 six days ago, 35 five days ago, 35 four days ago, 35 three days ago, 35 two days ago, 34 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 43. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-19 when they had a rank of 43. If we compare Cindy Crawford’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 36.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 37.9. so by that measure, Cindy Crawford is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Cindy Crawford never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Cindy Crawford has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-28 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-28, my research indicates that people searching for Cindy Crawford are also searching for these related terms: kaia, kaia gerber cindy crawford, kaia gerber, cindy crawford daughter, young cindy crawford, instagram cindy crawford, cindy crawford pete davidson, cindy crawford 2019, cindy crawford age, pete davidson, richard gere, claudia schiffer, cindy crawford home, rooms to go, rande gerber, cindy crawford rande gerber, cindy crawford furniture, naomi campbell, julia roberts, how old is cindy crawford, cindy crawford net worth, cindy crawford husband, jumanji, cindy crawford sectional and meaningful beauty cindy crawford.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Cindy Crawford, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones