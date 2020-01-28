What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Gary Oldman, current as of 2020-01-28. I personally have always appreciated Gary Oldman, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Gary Oldman right now? On Google Trends Gary Oldman had a popularity ranking of 55 ten days ago, 51 nine days ago, 89 eight days ago, 89 seven days ago, 59 six days ago, 45 five days ago, 47 four days ago, 48 three days ago, 48 two days ago, 66 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 71. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-18 when they had a rank of 89. If we compare Gary Oldman’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 68.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 62.0. so by that measure, Gary Oldman has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Gary Oldman never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Gary Oldman has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-28, my research indicates that people searching for Gary Oldman are also searching for these related terms: gary oldman dracula, dracula, harry potter, gary oldman harry potter, gary oldman movies, gary oldman churchill, churchill, actor gary oldman, gary oldman sirius black, sirius black, batman, darkest hour, gary oldman batman, friends gary oldman, gary oldman darkest hour, gary oldman leon, gary oldman oscar, mary gary oldman, gary oldman fifth element, winston churchill, true romance gary oldman, true romance, gary oldman the professional, gary oldman winston churchill and fifth element.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Gary Oldman, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones