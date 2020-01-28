What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on NeNe Leakes, current as of 2020-01-28. I personally have a love-hate relationship with NeNe Leakes, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is NeNe Leakes right now? On Google Trends NeNe Leakes had a popularity ranking of 22 ten days ago, 30 nine days ago, 28 eight days ago, 40 seven days ago, 36 six days ago, 100 five days ago, 94 four days ago, 60 three days ago, 60 two days ago, 37 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 33. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-21 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare NeNe Leakes’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 20.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 48.0. so by that measure, NeNe Leakes is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that NeNe Leakes never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how NeNe Leakes has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-21 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-28, my research indicates that people searching for NeNe Leakes are also searching for these related terms: kenya moore, nene leakes net worth, kandi burruss, porsha williams, cynthia bailey, nene leakes instagram, nene leakes age, kandi burruss net worth, nene leakes net worth 2019, rhoa, wendy williams nene leakes, nene leakes ig, real housewives of atlanta, marlo hampton, wendy williams, phaedra parks, nene leakes house, nene leakes store, nene leakes gif, kandi net worth 2019, nene leakes news, how old is nene leakes, nene leakes son, kim zolciak and nene leakes andy cohen.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding NeNe Leakes, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones