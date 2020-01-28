Hello! I have found some fun facts on Andrew Garfield, current as of 2020-01-28. I personally am a big fan of Andrew Garfield, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Andrew Garfield right now? On Google Trends Andrew Garfield had a popularity ranking of 27 ten days ago, 27 nine days ago, 34 eight days ago, 42 seven days ago, 26 six days ago, 30 five days ago, 29 four days ago, 25 three days ago, 25 two days ago, 28 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 45. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-25 when they had a rank of 45. If we compare Andrew Garfield’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 32.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 31.3. so by that measure, Andrew Garfield has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Andrew Garfield never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Andrew Garfield has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-05 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-28, my research indicates that people searching for Andrew Garfield are also searching for these related terms: spiderman andrew garfield, andrew garfield emma stone, spiderman, emma stone, spider man, spider man andrew garfield, tom holland, tobey maguire, amazing spider man, andrew garfield movies, andrew garfield and emma stone, hacksaw ridge, andrew garfield 2019, andrew garfield hacksaw ridge, the amazing spider man, andrew garfield gay, andrew garfield girlfriend, dave mccary, andrew garfield age, emma stone boyfriend, andrew garfield instagram, spider man 3, spider man homecoming, amazing spider man 2 and andrew garfield war movie.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Andrew Garfield, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones