What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Sophia Bush, current as of 2020-01-27. I personally am a big fan of Sophia Bush, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Sophia Bush right now? On Google Trends Sophia Bush had a popularity ranking of 16 ten days ago, 100 nine days ago, 56 eight days ago, 35 seven days ago, 26 six days ago, 27 five days ago, 31 four days ago, 18 three days ago, 18 two days ago, 54 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 32. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-15 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Sophia Bush’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 11.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 39.5. so by that measure, Sophia Bush is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Sophia Bush never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Sophia Bush has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-15 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-27, my research indicates that people searching for Sophia Bush are also searching for these related terms: chicago pd sophia bush, chicago pd, this is us, chad michael murray, sophia bush chad michael murray, one tree hill sophia bush, one tree hill, chicago pd cast, sophia bush dating, sophia bush 2019, sophia bush instagram, hilarie burton, chad michael murray and sophia bush, who is sophia bush, why did sophia bush leave chicago pd, marina squerciati, jesse lee soffer, sophia bush on chicago pd, james lafferty, sophia bush hot, sophia bush boyfriend, this is us cast, sophia bush age, one tree hill cast and chicago fire.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Sophia Bush, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones