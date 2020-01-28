Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on James Blunt, current as of 2020-01-27. I personally am a big fan of James Blunt, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is James Blunt right now? On Google Trends James Blunt had a popularity ranking of 18 ten days ago, 26 nine days ago, 37 eight days ago, 42 seven days ago, 44 six days ago, 43 five days ago, 43 four days ago, 49 three days ago, 49 two days ago, 49 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 40. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-21 when they had a rank of 49. If we compare James Blunt’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 39.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 39.1. so by that measure, James Blunt has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that James Blunt never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how James Blunt has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-03 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-27, my research indicates that people searching for James Blunt are also searching for these related terms: james blunt lyrics, beautiful, monsters, beautiful james blunt, monsters james blunt, cold, james blunt cold, james blunt songs, goodbye my lover james blunt, james blunt album, james blunt 2019, james blunt tour, goodbye my lover, james blunt youtube, james blunt 1973, beautiful james blunt lyrics, concert james blunt, monster james blunt, james blunt you beautiful, james blunt cold lyrics, cold james blunt lyrics, monsters james blunt lyrics, james blunt once upon a mind, the truth james blunt and monsters lyrics.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding James Blunt, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones