What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Ace Young, current as of 2020-01-28. I personally really like Ace Young, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Ace Young right now? On Google Trends Ace Young had a popularity ranking of 56 ten days ago, 44 nine days ago, 72 eight days ago, 70 seven days ago, 43 six days ago, 37 five days ago, 32 four days ago, 48 three days ago, 48 two days ago, 44 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 78. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-25 when they had a rank of 78. If we compare Ace Young’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 38.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 52.4. so by that measure, Ace Young is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Ace Young never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Ace Young has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-08 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-28, my research indicates that people searching for Ace Young are also searching for these related terms: ace ventura, sean young, ace ventura cast and ace ventura pet detective.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Ace Young, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones