Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Adam Brody, current as of 2020-01-28. I personally am a big fan of Adam Brody, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Adam Brody right now? On Google Trends Adam Brody had a popularity ranking of 51 ten days ago, 52 nine days ago, 34 eight days ago, 53 seven days ago, 61 six days ago, 32 five days ago, 29 four days ago, 75 three days ago, 75 two days ago, 65 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 58. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-23 when they had a rank of 75. If we compare Adam Brody’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 27.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 51.0. so by that measure, Adam Brody is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Adam Brody never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Adam Brody has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-28, my research indicates that people searching for Adam Brody are also searching for these related terms: leighton meester adam brody, leighton meester, rachel bilson, rachel bilson adam brody, the oc, ready or not, leighton meester and adam brody, adam brody wife, shazam, adam brody shazam, armie hammer, seth cohen, adam brody and rachel bilson, adam driver, adrien brody, gossip girl, penn badgley, ed westwick, adam brody net worth, samara weaving, mischa barton, army hammer, blair waldorf and oc california.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Adam Brody, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones