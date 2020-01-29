Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Brian Austin Green, current as of 2020-01-28. I personally am a big fan of Brian Austin Green, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Brian Austin Green right now? On Google Trends Brian Austin Green had a popularity ranking of 8 ten days ago, 6 nine days ago, 10 eight days ago, 8 seven days ago, 7 six days ago, 6 five days ago, 5 four days ago, 5 three days ago, 5 two days ago, 4 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 4. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-18 when they had a rank of 10. If we compare Brian Austin Green’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 5.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 6.3. so by that measure, Brian Austin Green is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Brian Austin Green never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Brian Austin Green has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-10 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-28, my research indicates that people searching for Brian Austin Green are also searching for these related terms: megan fox, megan fox brian austin green, tori spelling, brian austin green femme, beverly hills, jennie garth, jason priestley, brian austin green wife, ian ziering, vanessa marcil, beverly hills 90210, shannen doherty, gabrielle carteris, megan fox and brian austin green, brian austin green net worth, luke perry, femme de brian austin green, brian austin green kids, brian austin green son, beverly hills bh90210, who is brian austin green married to, tori spelling mari, megan fox husband and transformers.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Brian Austin Green, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones