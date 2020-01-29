Hello! I have found some interesting information on Kevin Jonas, current as of 2020-01-28. I personally am a big fan of Kevin Jonas, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kevin Jonas right now? On Google Trends Kevin Jonas had a popularity ranking of 18 ten days ago, 39 nine days ago, 50 eight days ago, 39 seven days ago, 29 six days ago, 19 five days ago, 29 four days ago, 30 three days ago, 30 two days ago, 27 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 27. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-18 when they had a rank of 50. If we compare Kevin Jonas’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 13.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 30.7. so by that measure, Kevin Jonas is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Kevin Jonas never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kevin Jonas has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-28, my research indicates that people searching for Kevin Jonas are also searching for these related terms: joe jonas, nick jonas, jonas brothers, kevin jonas brothers, kevin jonas wife, danielle jonas, kevin jonas age, priyanka chopra, nick jonas wife, joe jonas wife, kevin jonas kids, frankie jonas, sophie turner, the jonas brothers, kevin jonas net worth, kevin hart, nick jonas age, kevin jonas instagram, kevin and danielle jonas, does kevin jonas sing, nick jonas net worth, jonas brothers age, camp rock, joe jonas net worth and kevin jonas singing.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kevin Jonas, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones