Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Chad Michael Murray, current as of 2020-01-29. I personally am a big fan of Chad Michael Murray, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Chad Michael Murray right now? On Google Trends Chad Michael Murray had a popularity ranking of 28 ten days ago, 37 nine days ago, 46 eight days ago, 42 seven days ago, 27 six days ago, 29 five days ago, 21 four days ago, 27 three days ago, 27 two days ago, 30 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 36. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-19 when they had a rank of 46. If we compare Chad Michael Murray’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 34.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 32.3. so by that measure, Chad Michael Murray has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Chad Michael Murray never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Chad Michael Murray has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-12 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-29, my research indicates that people searching for Chad Michael Murray are also searching for these related terms: riverdale, chad michael murray riverdale, one tree hill, sophia bush chad michael murray, sophia bush, chad michael murray hallmark, chad michael murray one tree hill, chad michael murray wife, cinderella story, sarah roemer, chad michael murray gilmore girls, chad michael murray movies, chad michael murray hallmark movie, gilmore girls, chad michael murray christmas movie, hilary duff, chad michael murray kids, james lafferty, chad michael murray young, hilarie burton, chad michael murray and sophia bush, write before christmas, freaky friday, road to christmas and chad michael murray freaky friday.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Chad Michael Murray, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones