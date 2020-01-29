What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Chris Evans, current as of 2020-01-28. I personally am a big fan of Chris Evans, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Chris Evans right now? On Google Trends Chris Evans had a popularity ranking of 52 ten days ago, 45 nine days ago, 51 eight days ago, 54 seven days ago, 57 six days ago, 45 five days ago, 41 four days ago, 42 three days ago, 42 two days ago, 41 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 52. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-20 when they had a rank of 57. If we compare Chris Evans’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 49.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 48.0. so by that measure, Chris Evans has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Chris Evans never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Chris Evans has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-28, my research indicates that people searching for Chris Evans are also searching for these related terms: hemsworth, chris hemsworth, captain america, chris evans captain america, scarlett johansson, scarlett johansson chris evans, chris evans movie, knives out, chris evans movies, knives out chris evans, chris evans wife, chris evans 2019, actor chris evans, chris evans twitter, robert downey, scott evans, chris evans instagram, robert downey jr, chris evans girlfriend, chris evans net worth, chris pratt, avengers, jenny slate chris evans, jenny slate and chris evans height.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Chris Evans, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones