Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Blake Lively, current as of 2020-01-28. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Blake Lively, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Blake Lively right now? On Google Trends Blake Lively had a popularity ranking of 62 ten days ago, 61 nine days ago, 66 eight days ago, 56 seven days ago, 47 six days ago, 50 five days ago, 44 four days ago, 41 three days ago, 41 two days ago, 44 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 63. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-18 when they had a rank of 66. If we compare Blake Lively’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 44.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 53.4. so by that measure, Blake Lively is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Blake Lively never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Blake Lively has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-17 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-28, my research indicates that people searching for Blake Lively are also searching for these related terms: ryan reynolds, blake lively ryan reynolds, ryan reynolds and blake lively, blake lively gossip girl, gossip girl, blake lively movie, blake lively kids, blake lively movies, blake lively wedding, anna kendrick blake lively, anna kendrick, penn badgley, blake lively penn badgley, blake lively 2019, blake lively age, blake lively leighton meester, blake lively scarlett johansson, blake lively instagram, scarlett johansson, leighton meester, you blake lively, blake lively baby, film blake lively, a simple favor and simple favor.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Blake Lively, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones