Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Idina Menzel, current as of 2020-01-28. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Idina Menzel, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Idina Menzel right now? On Google Trends Idina Menzel had a popularity ranking of 14 ten days ago, 13 nine days ago, 18 eight days ago, 17 seven days ago, 13 six days ago, 9 five days ago, 11 four days ago, 12 three days ago, 12 two days ago, 11 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 17. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-18 when they had a rank of 18. If we compare Idina Menzel’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 6.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 13.5. so by that measure, Idina Menzel is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Idina Menzel never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Idina Menzel has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-28, my research indicates that people searching for Idina Menzel are also searching for these related terms: idina menzel frozen, frozen, into the unknown idina menzel, frozen 2 idina menzel, into the unknown, idina menzel frozen 2, frozen 2, let it go, idina menzel let it go, kristen bell, kristen bell idina menzel, elsa, lyrics into the unknown idina menzel, into the unknown lyrics, idina menzel glee, wicked idina menzel, john travolta idina menzel, wicked, idina menzel husband, show yourself, glee, travolta idina menzel, idina menzel john travolta, idina menzel show yourself and elsa frozen.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Idina Menzel, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones