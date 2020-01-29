Hello! I have found some fun facts on Tom Hanks, current as of 2020-01-28. I personally really like Tom Hanks, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Tom Hanks right now? On Google Trends Tom Hanks had a popularity ranking of 6 ten days ago, 6 nine days ago, 7 eight days ago, 8 seven days ago, 6 six days ago, 5 five days ago, 5 four days ago, 5 three days ago, 5 two days ago, 5 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 6. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-19 when they had a rank of 8. If we compare Tom Hanks’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 4.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 5.9. so by that measure, Tom Hanks is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Tom Hanks never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Tom Hanks has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-28, my research indicates that people searching for Tom Hanks are also searching for these related terms: tom hanks movie, tom hanks movies, mr rogers, tom hanks mr rogers, tom hanks film, tom hanks golden globes, golden globes, tom hanks son, tom hanks kids, golden globes 2020, tom hanks wife, tom hanks 2019, tom hanks wilson, tom hanks net worth, tom hanks neighborhood, tom hanks big, big, forrest gump, mr rogers movie tom hanks, tom hanks a beautiful day in the neighborhood, tom hanks forrest gump, tom hanks children, mr rogers movie, ricky gervais tom hanks and a beautiful day in the neighborhood.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Tom Hanks, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones