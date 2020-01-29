Hello! I have found some interesting information on Natalie Portman, current as of 2020-01-28. I personally really like Natalie Portman, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Natalie Portman right now? On Google Trends Natalie Portman had a popularity ranking of 44 ten days ago, 44 nine days ago, 61 eight days ago, 62 seven days ago, 53 six days ago, 41 five days ago, 40 four days ago, 38 three days ago, 38 two days ago, 41 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 68. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-25 when they had a rank of 68. If we compare Natalie Portman’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 42.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 49.2. so by that measure, Natalie Portman is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Natalie Portman never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Natalie Portman has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-21 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-28, my research indicates that people searching for Natalie Portman are also searching for these related terms: star wars natalie portman, star wars, keira knightley, keira knightley natalie portman, natalie portman movie, padme, natalie portman padme, natalie portman movies, natalie portman age, leon natalie portman, thor, leon, natalie portman thor, natalie portman in star wars, natalie portman phantom menace, amidala, natalie portman film, phantom menace, star wars 1, black swan natalie portman, black swan, hayden christensen, natalie portman 2019, closer natalie portman and closer.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Natalie Portman, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones