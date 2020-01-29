What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Travis Barker, current as of 2020-01-28. I personally am a big fan of Travis Barker, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Travis Barker right now? On Google Trends Travis Barker had a popularity ranking of 35 ten days ago, 41 nine days ago, 38 eight days ago, 46 seven days ago, 29 six days ago, 34 five days ago, 32 four days ago, 48 three days ago, 48 two days ago, 35 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 43. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-23 when they had a rank of 48. If we compare Travis Barker’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 36.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 38.1. so by that measure, Travis Barker is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Travis Barker never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Travis Barker has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-16 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-28, my research indicates that people searching for Travis Barker are also searching for these related terms: travis barker plane crash, blink 182, travis barker net worth, travis barker wife, travis barker 2019, tom delonge, who is travis barker, travis barker tattoos, mark hoppus, travis scott, travis barker kids, dj am, travis barker plane crash burns, travis barker daughter, travis barker instagram, travis barker accident, how old is travis barker, travis barker burns, travis barker height, travis barker ex wife, travis barker drum solo, travis barker face tattoo and travis barker book.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Travis Barker, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones