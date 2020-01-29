Hello! I have found some curious things on Colton Haynes, current as of 2020-01-28. I personally have always appreciated Colton Haynes, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Colton Haynes right now? On Google Trends Colton Haynes had a popularity ranking of 50 ten days ago, 59 nine days ago, 47 eight days ago, 39 seven days ago, 60 six days ago, 34 five days ago, 91 four days ago, 95 three days ago, 95 two days ago, 64 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 56. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-23 when they had a rank of 95. If we compare Colton Haynes’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 56.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 59.5. so by that measure, Colton Haynes is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Colton Haynes never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Colton Haynes has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-07 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-28, my research indicates that people searching for Colton Haynes are also searching for these related terms: colton haynes arrow, colton haynes gay, colton haynes teen wolf, arrow, teen wolf, colton haynes instagram, roy harper, teen wolf cast, emily bett rickards, is colton haynes gay, roy arrow, arrow cast, colton haynes husband, tyler posey, colton haynes height and colton haynes divorce.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Colton Haynes, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones