Hello! I have found some curious things on Britney Spears, current as of 2020-01-28. I personally am a big fan of Britney Spears, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Britney Spears right now? On Google Trends Britney Spears had a popularity ranking of 59 ten days ago, 60 nine days ago, 68 eight days ago, 66 seven days ago, 59 six days ago, 54 five days ago, 66 four days ago, 66 three days ago, 66 two days ago, 74 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 73. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-24 when they had a rank of 74. If we compare Britney Spears’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 71.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 64.5. so by that measure, Britney Spears has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Britney Spears never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Britney Spears has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-02 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-28, my research indicates that people searching for Britney Spears are also searching for these related terms: britney spears 2019, toxic, britney spears toxic, britney spears perfume, britney spears fantasy, britney spears instagram, britney spears songs, age britney spears, britney spears song, britney spears one more time, britney spears justin timberlake, justin timberlake, justin timberlake britney spears, baby one more time britney spears, baby one more time, christina aguilera, britney spears criminal, britney spears net worth, criminal, britney spears video, britney spears youtube, britney spears oops, britney spears 2020, britney spears oops i did it again and madonna.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Britney Spears, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones