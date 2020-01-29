Hello! I have found some fun facts on Janelle Monae, current as of 2020-01-28. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Janelle Monae, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Janelle Monae right now? On Google Trends Janelle Monae had a popularity ranking of 41 ten days ago, 36 nine days ago, 55 eight days ago, 42 seven days ago, 33 six days ago, 45 five days ago, 31 four days ago, 21 three days ago, 21 two days ago, 45 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 45. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-18 when they had a rank of 55. If we compare Janelle Monae’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 35.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 39.4. so by that measure, Janelle Monae is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Janelle Monae never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Janelle Monae has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-11 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-28, my research indicates that people searching for Janelle Monae are also searching for these related terms: tessa thompson, harriet, janelle monae movie, janelle monae i like that, janelle monae make me feel, janelle monae songs, harriet tubman, janelle monae dating, janelle monae pynk, janelle monae movies, janelle monae lady and the tramp, janelle monae dirty computer, yoga janelle monae, lady and the tramp, we are young janelle monae, janelle monae i like that lyrics, antebellum, janelle monae girlfriend, harriet tubman movie, janelle monae tightrope, tmz, hidden figures, janelle monae age, janelle monae instagram and janelle monae electric lady.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Janelle Monae, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones