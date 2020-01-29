What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Chris Pratt, current as of 2020-01-29. I personally am a big fan of Chris Pratt, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Chris Pratt right now? On Google Trends Chris Pratt had a popularity ranking of 25 ten days ago, 32 nine days ago, 30 eight days ago, 26 seven days ago, 22 six days ago, 19 five days ago, 19 four days ago, 18 three days ago, 18 two days ago, 27 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 34. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-26 when they had a rank of 34. If we compare Chris Pratt’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 54.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 25.2. so by that measure, Chris Pratt has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Chris Pratt never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Chris Pratt has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-10-29 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-29, my research indicates that people searching for Chris Pratt are also searching for these related terms: chris pratt wife, chris pratt schwarzenegger, chris pratt katherine, chris evans, chris hemsworth, chris pratt anna faris, anna faris, katherine schwarzenegger chris pratt, chris pratt movies, katherine schwarzenegger, jennifer lawrence, jennifer lawrence chris pratt, arnold, chris pratt arnold, arnold schwarzenegger, chris pratt arnold schwarzenegger, chris pratt 2019, chris pine, chris pratt guardians of the galaxy, guardians of the galaxy, chris pratt net worth, chris pratt jurassic world, parks and rec, chris pratt jason momoa and chris pratt parks and rec.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Chris Pratt, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones