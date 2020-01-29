Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Wiz Khalifa, current as of 2020-01-28. I personally have always appreciated Wiz Khalifa, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Wiz Khalifa right now? On Google Trends Wiz Khalifa had a popularity ranking of 29 ten days ago, 29 nine days ago, 37 eight days ago, 27 seven days ago, 32 six days ago, 33 five days ago, 34 four days ago, 35 three days ago, 35 two days ago, 43 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 40. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-24 when they had a rank of 43. If we compare Wiz Khalifa’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 31.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 33.9. so by that measure, Wiz Khalifa is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Wiz Khalifa never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Wiz Khalifa has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-14 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-28, my research indicates that people searching for Wiz Khalifa are also searching for these related terms: snoop dogg, wiz khalifa song, snoop dogg wiz khalifa, see you again, see you again wiz khalifa, wiz khalifa songs, wiz khalifa 2019, wiz khalifa net worth, wiz khalifa weed, promises wiz khalifa, wiz khalifa video, wiz khalifa amber rose, wiz khalifa dead, wiz khalifa age, wiz khalifa movie, wiz khalifa and snoop dogg, black and yellow, wiz khalifa black and yellow, wiz khalifa high school, amber rose, lil wayne, wiz khalifa young wild and free, charlie puth, wiz khalifa son and wiz khalifa instagram.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Wiz Khalifa, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones