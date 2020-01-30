Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Keyshia Cole, current as of 2020-01-30. I personally really like Keyshia Cole, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Keyshia Cole right now? On Google Trends Keyshia Cole had a popularity ranking of 8 ten days ago, 8 nine days ago, 8 eight days ago, 7 seven days ago, 7 six days ago, 7 five days ago, 7 four days ago, 9 three days ago, 9 two days ago, 9 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 12. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-26 when they had a rank of 12. If we compare Keyshia Cole’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 9.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 8.2. so by that measure, Keyshia Cole has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Keyshia Cole never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Keyshia Cole has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-19 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-30, my research indicates that people searching for Keyshia Cole are also searching for these related terms: love keyshia cole, keyshia cole baby, keyshia cole boyfriend, keyshia cole age, niko khale, keyshia cole show, love lyrics, keyshia cole boyfriend age, how old is keyshia cole, love lyrics keyshia cole, ot genasis, ot genasis keyshia cole, heaven sent keyshia cole, keyshia cole songs, keyshia cole new show, kehlani keyshia cole, love keyshia cole lirik, keyshia cole song, keyshia cole baby daddy, keyshia cole net worth, keyshia cole ig, all me kehlani keyshia cole, keyshia cole my new life, keyshia cole new baby and keyshia cole let it go.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Keyshia Cole, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones