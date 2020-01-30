What’s up everyone. I have found some interesting information on Matt Lanter, current as of 2020-01-29. I personally am a big fan of Matt Lanter, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Matt Lanter right now? On Google Trends Matt Lanter had a popularity ranking of 13 ten days ago, 18 nine days ago, 12 eight days ago, 9 seven days ago, 10 six days ago, 11 five days ago, 14 four days ago, 10 three days ago, 10 two days ago, 13 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 15. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-18 when they had a rank of 18. If we compare Matt Lanter’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 8.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 12.5. so by that measure, Matt Lanter is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Matt Lanter never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Matt Lanter has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-14 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-29, my research indicates that people searching for Matt Lanter are also searching for these related terms: 90210, pitch perfect 3 and timeless.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Matt Lanter, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones