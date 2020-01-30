Hello! I have found some fun facts on Andy Samberg, current as of 2020-01-30. I personally really like Andy Samberg, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Andy Samberg right now? On Google Trends Andy Samberg had a popularity ranking of 53 ten days ago, 78 nine days ago, 94 eight days ago, 97 seven days ago, 100 six days ago, 88 five days ago, 72 four days ago, 72 three days ago, 72 two days ago, 77 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 94. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-21 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Andy Samberg’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 50.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 82.5. so by that measure, Andy Samberg is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Andy Samberg never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Andy Samberg has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-21 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-30, my research indicates that people searching for Andy Samberg are also searching for these related terms: andy samberg wife, brooklyn 99, brooklyn nine nine, melissa fumero, andy samberg age, andy samberg snl, joanna newsom andy samberg, joanna newsom, jake peralta, hot rod andy samberg, andy samberg movies, hot rod, adam sandler, andy samberg height, andy samberg net worth, terry crews, chelsea peretti, lonely island, andy samberg chelsea peretti, jesse eisenberg, stephanie beatriz, how old is andy samberg, bill hader, andy samberg cuckoo and michael cera.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Andy Samberg, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones