What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Russell Brand, current as of 2020-01-29. I personally have always appreciated Russell Brand, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Russell Brand right now? On Google Trends Russell Brand had a popularity ranking of 60 ten days ago, 64 nine days ago, 75 eight days ago, 66 seven days ago, 71 six days ago, 67 five days ago, 67 four days ago, 100 three days ago, 100 two days ago, 83 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 82. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-24 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Russell Brand’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 46.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 73.5. so by that measure, Russell Brand is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Russell Brand never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Russell Brand has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-24 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-29, my research indicates that people searching for Russell Brand are also searching for these related terms: russell brand katy perry, katy perry, russell brand wife, recovery russell brand, russel brand, russell brand net worth, russell brand podcast, katy perry and russell brand, russell brand movies, russell brand youtube, orlando bloom, russell crowe, russell brand book, arthur, russell brand commune, russell brand children, arthur russell brand, russell brand under the skin, get him to the greek, russell wilson, russell brand age, who is russell brand, russell brand tour, russell brand 12 steps and russell brand recovery live.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Russell Brand, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones