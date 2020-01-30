What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Keyshia Cole, current as of 2020-01-29. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Keyshia Cole, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Keyshia Cole right now? On Google Trends Keyshia Cole had a popularity ranking of 8 ten days ago, 9 nine days ago, 8 eight days ago, 7 seven days ago, 6 six days ago, 7 five days ago, 7 four days ago, 9 three days ago, 9 two days ago, 10 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 10. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-25 when they had a rank of 10. If we compare Keyshia Cole’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 9.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 8.1. so by that measure, Keyshia Cole has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Keyshia Cole never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Keyshia Cole has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-19 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-29, my research indicates that people searching for Keyshia Cole are also searching for these related terms: keyshia cole love, keyshia cole lyrics, keyshia cole baby, keyshia cole boyfriend, keyshia cole age, niko keyshia cole, niko, niko khale, how old is keyshia cole, love lyrics, lyrics love keyshia cole, keyshia cole show, keyshia cole boyfriend age, keyshia cole songs, keyshia cole ot genasis, ot genasis, keyshia cole new show, keisha, kehlani keyshia cole, keyshia cole instagram, keisha cole, trust keyshia cole, keyshia cole heaven sent, all me keyshia cole and keyshia cole net worth.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Keyshia Cole, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones