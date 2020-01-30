Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Eva Longoria, current as of 2020-01-29. I personally really like Eva Longoria, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Eva Longoria right now? On Google Trends Eva Longoria had a popularity ranking of 24 ten days ago, 32 nine days ago, 34 eight days ago, 28 seven days ago, 24 six days ago, 24 five days ago, 21 four days ago, 26 three days ago, 26 two days ago, 36 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 61. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-26 when they had a rank of 61. If we compare Eva Longoria’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 27.2, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 31.0. so by that measure, Eva Longoria is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Eva Longoria never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Eva Longoria has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-29, my research indicates that people searching for Eva Longoria are also searching for these related terms: eva longoria 2019, dora eva longoria, dora, eva longoria instagram, eva mendes, eva longoria parker, desperate housewives, tony parker, eva longoria husband, eva longoria desperate housewives, tony parker eva longoria, eva longoria movie, eva longoria baby, age eva longoria, eva longoria baston, dora the explorer, eva longoria net worth, eva longoria brooklyn 99, dora movie, eva longoria pregnant, teri hatcher, eva longoria son, brooklyn 99, salma hayek and eva longoria feet.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Eva Longoria, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones