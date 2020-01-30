Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Jordin Sparks, current as of 2020-01-30. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Jordin Sparks, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jordin Sparks right now? On Google Trends Jordin Sparks had a popularity ranking of 18 ten days ago, 23 nine days ago, 18 eight days ago, 26 seven days ago, 23 six days ago, 18 five days ago, 28 four days ago, 19 three days ago, 19 two days ago, 100 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 58. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-25 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Jordin Sparks’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 38.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 33.1. so by that measure, Jordin Sparks has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Jordin Sparks never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jordin Sparks has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-25 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-30, my research indicates that people searching for Jordin Sparks are also searching for these related terms: jordin sparks jason derulo, no air jordin sparks, jason derulo, jordin sparks tattoo, jordin sparks husband, jordin sparks battlefield, jordin sparks and jason derulo, jordan sparks, jordin sparks songs, jordin sparks instagram, jordin sparks net worth, lyrics no air jordin sparks, jordin sparks age, jordin sparks baby, jordin sparks one step at a time, jordin sparks tattoo lyrics, jordin sparks one wing, jordin sparks married, jordin sparks husband death, jordin sparks husband name, jordin sparks do you hear what i hear?, jennifer hudson, jordin sparks love will and jordin sparks ig.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jordin Sparks, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones