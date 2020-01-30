What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on Harry Styles, current as of 2020-01-29. I personally have always appreciated Harry Styles, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Harry Styles right now? On Google Trends Harry Styles had a popularity ranking of 20 ten days ago, 21 nine days ago, 21 eight days ago, 18 seven days ago, 21 six days ago, 22 five days ago, 18 four days ago, 20 three days ago, 20 two days ago, 21 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 21. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-22 when they had a rank of 22. If we compare Harry Styles’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 11.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 20.3. so by that measure, Harry Styles is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Harry Styles never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Harry Styles has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-13 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-29, my research indicates that people searching for Harry Styles are also searching for these related terms: harry styles lyrics, harry styles kendall, harry styles tour, kendall jenner, fine line harry styles, adore you harry styles, harry styles kendall jenner, fine line, adore you, harry styles 2020, falling harry styles, falling, kendall and harry styles, kendall and harry, harry styles 2019, harry styles gay, harry styles tickets, harry styles and jenner, harry styles album, watermelon sugar, watermelon sugar harry styles, harry styles and kendall jenner, harry styles cherry, one direction and camille harry styles.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Harry Styles, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones