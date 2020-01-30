What’s up everyone. I have found some fun facts on Stephen Amell, current as of 2020-01-30. I personally really like Stephen Amell, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Stephen Amell right now? On Google Trends Stephen Amell had a popularity ranking of 30 ten days ago, 31 nine days ago, 32 eight days ago, 26 seven days ago, 28 six days ago, 100 five days ago, 58 four days ago, 54 three days ago, 54 two days ago, 53 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 36. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-22 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Stephen Amell’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 30.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 44.8. so by that measure, Stephen Amell is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Stephen Amell never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Stephen Amell has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-22 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-30, my research indicates that people searching for Stephen Amell are also searching for these related terms: arrow stephen amell, arrow, robbie amell, robbie amell stephen amell, robbie and stephen amell, robbie amell and stephen amell, code 8, oliver queen, emily bett rickards, stephen amell instagram, grant gustin, stephen amell wife, stephen amell twitter, stephen amell brother, arrow cast, stephen amell height, stephen amell movies, stephen amell wwe, stephen amell workout, stephen amell net worth, green arrow, stephen amell age, melissa benoist, crisis on infinite earths and katie cassidy.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Stephen Amell, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones