Hey everyone! I have found some curious things on Demi Lovato, current as of 2020-01-29. I personally am a big fan of Demi Lovato, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Demi Lovato right now? On Google Trends Demi Lovato had a popularity ranking of 44 ten days ago, 33 nine days ago, 33 eight days ago, 30 seven days ago, 25 six days ago, 30 five days ago, 47 four days ago, 44 three days ago, 44 two days ago, 53 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 45. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-25 when they had a rank of 53. If we compare Demi Lovato’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 32.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 38.4. so by that measure, Demi Lovato is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Demi Lovato never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Demi Lovato has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-21 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-29, my research indicates that people searching for Demi Lovato are also searching for these related terms: demi lovato lyrics, selena gomez, demi lovato selena gomez, demi lovato austin, austin wilson, demi lovato austin wilson, demi lovato 2019, demi lovato songs, instagram demi lovato, demi lovato boyfriend, demi lovato 2020, sober demi lovato, sober, demi lovato pregnant, taylor swift demi lovato, demi lovato age, taylor swift, heart attack, ariana grande, demi not lovato, demi lovato stone cold, demi lovato confident, demi lovato leaked, let it go and demi lovato wilmer.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Demi Lovato, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones