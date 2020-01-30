What’s up everyone. I have found some curious things on NeNe Leakes, current as of 2020-01-30. I personally really like NeNe Leakes, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is NeNe Leakes right now? On Google Trends NeNe Leakes had a popularity ranking of 35 ten days ago, 21 nine days ago, 50 eight days ago, 41 seven days ago, 100 six days ago, 93 five days ago, 54 four days ago, 44 three days ago, 44 two days ago, 37 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 33. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-21 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare NeNe Leakes’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 26.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 50.8. so by that measure, NeNe Leakes is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that NeNe Leakes never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how NeNe Leakes has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-21 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-30, my research indicates that people searching for NeNe Leakes are also searching for these related terms: nene leakes net worth, kenya moore, porsha williams, kandi burruss, cynthia bailey, nene leakes instagram, kandi burruss net worth, nene leakes age, rhoa, wendy williams nene leakes, wendy williams, nene leakes ig, phaedra parks, real housewives of atlanta, kenya moore net worth, nene leakes twitter, nene leakes house, nene leakes gif, nene leakes net worth 2019, nene leakes andy cohen, nene leaks, how old is nene leakes, nene leakes and gregg, how much is nene leakes worth and kim zolciak.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding NeNe Leakes, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones