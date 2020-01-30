Hello! I have found some curious things on Sarah Hyland, current as of 2020-01-29. I personally am a big fan of Sarah Hyland, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Sarah Hyland right now? On Google Trends Sarah Hyland had a popularity ranking of 36 ten days ago, 33 nine days ago, 64 eight days ago, 43 seven days ago, 46 six days ago, 45 five days ago, 40 four days ago, 28 three days ago, 28 two days ago, 30 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 22. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-19 when they had a rank of 64. If we compare Sarah Hyland’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 22.8, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 38.7. so by that measure, Sarah Hyland is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Sarah Hyland never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Sarah Hyland has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-02 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-29, my research indicates that people searching for Sarah Hyland are also searching for these related terms: sarah hyland modern family, modern family, ariel winter, modern family cast, sarah hyland wells adams, wells adams, sarah hyland instagram, sarah hyland age, matt prokop, sarah hyland bikini, dominic sherwood, sarah hyland height, modern family haley, sarah hyland wardrobe, sarah hyland net worth, haley dunphy, julie bowen, sarah hyland wardrobe malfunction, sofia vergara, sarah hyland feet, dominic sherwood sarah hyland, geek charming, sarah hyland annie, sarah hyland hot and mila kunis.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Sarah Hyland, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones