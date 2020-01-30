Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Janelle Monae, current as of 2020-01-29. I personally have always appreciated Janelle Monae, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Janelle Monae right now? On Google Trends Janelle Monae had a popularity ranking of 44 ten days ago, 51 nine days ago, 57 eight days ago, 40 seven days ago, 48 six days ago, 38 five days ago, 33 four days ago, 55 three days ago, 55 two days ago, 55 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 43. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-19 when they had a rank of 57. If we compare Janelle Monae’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 46.0, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 46.4. so by that measure, Janelle Monae is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Janelle Monae never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Janelle Monae has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-11 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-29, my research indicates that people searching for Janelle Monae are also searching for these related terms: janelle monae tessa thompson, tessa thompson, harriet, janelle monae songs, i like that janelle monae, janelle monae make me feel, harriet tubman, janelle monae movies, janelle monae girlfriend, janelle monae instagram, antebellum, yoga janelle monae, tessa thompson janelle monae relationship, janelle monae tour, pynk janelle monae, lizzo, janelle monae dating, janelle monae nude, tightrope janelle monae, janelle monae lady and the tramp, harriet tubman movie, janelle monae sexuality, who is janelle monae, hidden figures and janelle monae age.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Janelle Monae, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones