Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Angelina Jolie, current as of 2020-01-31. I personally really like Angelina Jolie, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Angelina Jolie right now? On Google Trends Angelina Jolie had a popularity ranking of 48 ten days ago, 100 nine days ago, 75 eight days ago, 52 seven days ago, 45 six days ago, 45 five days ago, 52 four days ago, 55 three days ago, 55 two days ago, 39 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 38. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-20 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Angelina Jolie’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 51.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 54.9. so by that measure, Angelina Jolie is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Angelina Jolie never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Angelina Jolie has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-20 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-31, my research indicates that people searching for Angelina Jolie are also searching for these related terms: brad pitt, angelina jolie brad pitt, angelina jolie jennifer aniston, jennifer aniston, angelina jolie kids, angelina jolie 2019, angelina jolie movies, angelina jolie movie, brad pitt and angelina jolie, angelina jolie film, film angelina jolie, maleficent, maleficent angelina jolie, brad pitt jennifer aniston, instagram angelina jolie, angelina jolie hijos, age angelina jolie, angelina jolie 2020, shiloh, angelina jolie young, angelina jolie children, tomb raider angelina jolie, angelina jolie net worth, tomb raider and angelina jolie news.

I did some more exhaustive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Angelina Jolie, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones