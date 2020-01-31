Hey everyone! I have found some interesting information on Nelly Furtado, current as of 2020-01-31. I personally have a love-hate relationship with Nelly Furtado, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Nelly Furtado right now? On Google Trends Nelly Furtado had a popularity ranking of 41 ten days ago, 39 nine days ago, 45 eight days ago, 37 seven days ago, 33 six days ago, 42 five days ago, 62 four days ago, 100 three days ago, 100 two days ago, 79 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 50. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-26 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Nelly Furtado’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 45.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 52.8. so by that measure, Nelly Furtado is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Nelly Furtado never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Nelly Furtado has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-26 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-31, my research indicates that people searching for Nelly Furtado are also searching for these related terms: nelly furtado say it right, say it right, promiscuous nelly furtado, promiscuous, timbaland, nelly furtado like a bird, nelly furtado 2019, nelly furtado timbaland, maneater, nelly furtado maneater, nelly furtado songs, try nelly furtado, nelly furtado all good things, lyrics promiscuous nelly furtado, nelly furtado say it right lyrics, turn off the light nelly furtado, nelly furtado net worth, nelly furtado instagram, nelly furtado im like a bird, nelly furtado now, nelly furtado daughter, lyrics maneater nelly furtado, loose nelly furtado, what happened to nelly furtado and nelly furtado age.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Nelly Furtado, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones