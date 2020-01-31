What’s up everyone. I have found some cool stuff on Kaley Cuoco, current as of 2020-01-31. I personally am a big fan of Kaley Cuoco, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Kaley Cuoco right now? On Google Trends Kaley Cuoco had a popularity ranking of 73 ten days ago, 56 nine days ago, 59 eight days ago, 47 seven days ago, 59 six days ago, 56 five days ago, 62 four days ago, 65 three days ago, 65 two days ago, 77 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 73. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-27 when they had a rank of 77. If we compare Kaley Cuoco’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 56.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 62.7. so by that measure, Kaley Cuoco is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Kaley Cuoco never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Kaley Cuoco has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-01 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-31, my research indicates that people searching for Kaley Cuoco are also searching for these related terms: big bang, big bang theory, penny, the big bang theory, penny big bang, melissa rauch, kaley cuoco instagram, penny big bang theory, big bang theory cast, johnny galecki, kaley cuoco 2019, big bang cast, harley quinn, jim parsons, kaley cuoco net worth, mayim bialik, henry cavill, kaley cuoco age, kaley cuoco henry cavill, karl cook, charmed, kaley cuoco charmed, kaley cuoco bikini, kaley cuoco height and kaley cuoco movie.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Kaley Cuoco, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones