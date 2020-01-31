Hello! I have found some fun facts on David Schwimmer, current as of 2020-01-30. I personally really like David Schwimmer, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is David Schwimmer right now? On Google Trends David Schwimmer had a popularity ranking of 36 ten days ago, 43 nine days ago, 45 eight days ago, 40 seven days ago, 36 six days ago, 36 five days ago, 32 four days ago, 48 three days ago, 48 two days ago, 49 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 46. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-25 when they had a rank of 49. If we compare David Schwimmer’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 54.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 41.1. so by that measure, David Schwimmer has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that David Schwimmer never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how David Schwimmer has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-02 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-30, my research indicates that people searching for David Schwimmer are also searching for these related terms: david schwimmer friends, friends, jennifer aniston, courteney cox, matthew perry, david schwimmer jennifer aniston, matt leblanc, lisa kudrow, ross, david schwimmer 2019, david schwimmer wife, david schwimmer net worth, ross friends, ross geller, friends cast, courteney and david, courtney cox, david schwimmer and courteney cox, david schwimmer height, matt le blanc, david schwimmer age, matthew perry net worth, jennifer aniston net worth, matthew perry 2019 and david arquette.

I did some more thorough analysis today on the web sentiment regarding David Schwimmer, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones