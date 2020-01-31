Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Matt Bomer, current as of 2020-01-30. I personally really like Matt Bomer, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Matt Bomer right now? On Google Trends Matt Bomer had a popularity ranking of 24 ten days ago, 27 nine days ago, 33 eight days ago, 27 seven days ago, 20 six days ago, 23 five days ago, 21 four days ago, 20 three days ago, 20 two days ago, 30 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 44. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-26 when they had a rank of 44. If we compare Matt Bomer’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 18.6, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 26.9. so by that measure, Matt Bomer is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Matt Bomer never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Matt Bomer has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-06 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-30, my research indicates that people searching for Matt Bomer are also searching for these related terms: matt bomer henry cavill, matt bomer white collar, henry cavill, white collar, matt bomer husband, matt bomer gay, matt bomer magic mike, magic mike, witcher, matt bomer superman, the sinner, matt bomer instagram, matt bomer movies, neal caffrey, american horror story, the witcher, matt bomer kids, cheyenne jackson, matt bomer and henry cavill, matt bomer twitter, suits, the sinner season 3, matt bomer height, luke evans and matt damon.

I did some more serious analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Matt Bomer, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones