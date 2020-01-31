Hey everyone! I have found some cool stuff on Russell Brand, current as of 2020-01-30. I personally have always appreciated Russell Brand, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Russell Brand right now? On Google Trends Russell Brand had a popularity ranking of 56 ten days ago, 73 nine days ago, 100 eight days ago, 64 seven days ago, 56 six days ago, 62 five days ago, 65 four days ago, 78 three days ago, 78 two days ago, 90 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 73. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-19 when they had a rank of 100. If we compare Russell Brand’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 43.7, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 71.7. so by that measure, Russell Brand is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Russell Brand never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Russell Brand has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-19 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-30, my research indicates that people searching for Russell Brand are also searching for these related terms: katy perry russell brand, katy perry, russell brand wife, russell brand recovery, russel brand, russell brand and katy perry, russell brand podcast, russell brand youtube, russell brand movies, orlando bloom, under the skin russell brand, russell brand net worth, russell brand book, arthur, russell crowe, arthur russell brand, commune russell brand, russell brand height, get him to the greek, russell brand books, russell brand tour, russell brand age, forgetting sarah marshall, russell brand kids and jonah hill.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Russell Brand, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones