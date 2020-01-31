Hello! I have found some curious things on James Blunt, current as of 2020-01-30. I personally really like James Blunt, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is James Blunt right now? On Google Trends James Blunt had a popularity ranking of 44 ten days ago, 44 nine days ago, 44 eight days ago, 42 seven days ago, 51 six days ago, 52 five days ago, 39 four days ago, 69 three days ago, 69 two days ago, 58 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 43. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-24 when they had a rank of 69. If we compare James Blunt’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 37.5, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 48.6. so by that measure, James Blunt is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that James Blunt never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how James Blunt has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-09 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-30, my research indicates that people searching for James Blunt are also searching for these related terms: james blunt lyrics, monsters james blunt, monsters, beautiful, beautiful james blunt, cold, cold james blunt, james blunt songs, james blunt 2020, youtube james blunt, james blunt tour, james blunt album, james blunt beautiful lyrics, james blunt 2019, james blunt monster, james blunt concert, james blunt goodbye my lover, lyrics cold james blunt, 1973 james blunt, monster, goodbye my lover, james blunt truth, james blunt father, cold lyrics and the truth james blunt.

I did some more tiring analysis today on the web sentiment regarding James Blunt, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones