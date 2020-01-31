Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Frank Ocean, current as of 2020-01-30. I personally really like Frank Ocean, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Frank Ocean right now? On Google Trends Frank Ocean had a popularity ranking of 25 ten days ago, 24 nine days ago, 26 eight days ago, 22 seven days ago, 21 six days ago, 21 five days ago, 22 four days ago, 24 three days ago, 24 two days ago, 22 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 23. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-19 when they had a rank of 26. If we compare Frank Ocean’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 42.3, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 23.0. so by that measure, Frank Ocean has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Frank Ocean never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Frank Ocean has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-11-12 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-30, my research indicates that people searching for Frank Ocean are also searching for these related terms: frank ocean lyrics, chanel frank ocean, chanel, frank ocean blonde, frank ocean my room, blonde, in my room, frank ocean in my room, frank ocean album, chanel frank ocean lyrics, chanel lyrics, frank ocean nights, frank ocean chanel lyrics, frank ocean songs, frank ocean drake, frank ocean gay, dhl frank ocean, dhl, tyler the creator, frank ocean white, drake, self control, frank ocean shibuya, frank ocean ivy and new frank ocean.

I did some more detailed analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Frank Ocean, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones