Hello! I have found some cool stuff on Harrison Ford, current as of 2020-01-30. I personally really like Harrison Ford, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Harrison Ford right now? On Google Trends Harrison Ford had a popularity ranking of 36 ten days ago, 52 nine days ago, 69 eight days ago, 52 seven days ago, 38 six days ago, 27 five days ago, 26 four days ago, 33 three days ago, 33 two days ago, 46 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 59. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-19 when they had a rank of 69. If we compare Harrison Ford’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 26.1, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 43.8. so by that measure, Harrison Ford is getting more popular! It’s worth noting, finally, that Harrison Ford never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Harrison Ford has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2019-12-29 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-30, my research indicates that people searching for Harrison Ford are also searching for these related terms: star wars harrison ford, star wars, harrison ford movies, harrison ford movie, indiana jones harrison ford, indiana jones, carrie fisher harrison ford, carrie fisher, mark hamill, harrison ford film, mark hamill harrison ford, solo, harrison ford age, harrison ford net worth, harrison ford han solo, han solo, harrison ford rise of skywalker, actor harrison ford, rise of skywalker, harrison ford young, harrison ford 2019, harrison ford in star wars, sean connery, tom ford and calista flockhart.

I did some more comprehensive analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Harrison Ford, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones