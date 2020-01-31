Hey everyone! I have found some fun facts on Jared Leto, current as of 2020-01-30. I personally really like Jared Leto, so was eager to do some deep research into them. Let’s get started!

First… how popular is Jared Leto right now? On Google Trends Jared Leto had a popularity ranking of 44 ten days ago, 45 nine days ago, 42 eight days ago, 31 seven days ago, 28 six days ago, 24 five days ago, 23 four days ago, 26 three days ago, 26 two days ago, 28 one day ago and now has a popularity rank of 34. So in the recent past, they were gathering the most attention on 2020-01-18 when they had a rank of 45. If we compare Jared Leto’s popularity to three months ago, they had an average popularity of 35.4, whereas now their average popularity over the last ten days is 32.5. so by that measure, Jared Leto has regressed. It’s worth noting, finally, that Jared Leto never had a rank of 0, indicating people are always searching for them 🙂

And what about how Jared Leto has fared if we consider the entire past 3 months? Our date indicates 2020-01-14 to be their most popular day, when they had a relative rank of 100. Not bad!

As of 2020-01-30, my research indicates that people searching for Jared Leto are also searching for these related terms: jared leto joker, joker, leto joker, morbius, jared leto morbius, jared leto suicide squad, suicide squad, jared leto joaquin phoenix, joaquin phoenix, jared leto movies, jared leto young, the joker, jared leto the joker, joker suicide squad, heath ledger, jared leto 2019, 30 seconds to mars jared leto, film jared leto, jared leto fight club, coringa jared leto, coringa, fight club, jared leto band, jared leto film and joker movie.

I did some more major analysis today on the web sentiment regarding Jared Leto, and found a number news articles about them in the past month. I may update this post later when I analyze the best ones